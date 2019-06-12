Event To Focus On Rising Suicide Rate Among Senior Citizens

Livingston County Catholic Charities will host an upcoming luncheon that aims to educate the community about how they can help reduce rising suicide rates in the senior citizen population.



A recent report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that suicide amongst seniors has increased by more than 30% since 1999 and is most prevalent among men. Seniors age 85 and older are said to be at the highest risk, although the numbers are often underreported due to “silent suicides” like overdoses, self-starvation or self-dehydration.



In response to the CDC's report, Livingston County Catholic Charities’ specialist in the Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation program will be hosting an event to teach community members how to recognize suicidal ideations amongst seniors and how to help. The Lunch and Learn program is geared toward seniors, senior caregivers, senior families, medical office staff and anyone interacting with the senior population. The free event will be held at the organization’s location at 2020 East Grand River Avenue in Howell on Wednesday, June 26th, from 12 to 1pm. Guests are asked to bring their lunch and LCCC will provide beverages and dessert.



More information can be found at the attached flyer and those interested can register at link below. Anyone with additional questions is asked to contact 517-545-5944.