Luke Bryan Set to Take the Stage at Howell Twp. Farm After Greenlight From Board

August 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell Township will officially be the site of the Luke Bryan concert in September.



The much-anticipated decision was made during the special meeting for the Howell Township Board of Trustees.



Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour stop has been held at the Kubiac Family Farms in Conway Township, but issues meeting all of their requirements prompted organizers to look for a change of venue. The Van Gilder Farm, located at Fleming and Marr roads, was ultimately chosen.



The Howell Township Planning Commission approved the proposal on Aug. 12, paving the way for the final decision Thursday night. Concerns were raised during that meeting about possible issues with cell reception.



Dennis Freeman, who is with operations, said they were unable to get a temporary tower set up by Verizon because they weren’t able to secure a fiber connection for it. Verizon would be setting up a booth at the concert that would include a satellite WiFi router and charging station. The router would allow attendees who need to make a call but are unable to get service to connect temporarily and make their call. There can only be a few people on the network at one time, so it will be password protected.



The Board passed the proposal unanimously, with Shane Fagan and Matt Counts being absent. The approval is conditional on the submission of the bond for the event, which Freeman said were working their way back to him.



Parking opens at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20, with the concert kicking off at 5 p.m. DJ Rock, Peach Pickens, Zach John King and Tyler Hubbard will all play before Luke Bryan takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to wrap up at 11 p.m.



Tickets are sold out, according to the website for the tour, but it said that those looking to get tickets should join the waitlist to see if some become available.



