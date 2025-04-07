Luke Bryan Farm Tour Returns To Kubiak Family Farms

April 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A country music star is returning to a Fowlerville-area farm in September.



Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2025 will return to the Kubiak Family Farms, located at 10661 West Sherwood Road in Conway Township. The concert is set for Saturday, September 20th - rain or shine.



New dates were recently announced.



Bryan, a rural Georgia native, plays at farms in different states where stages are set up in the fields of local farmers.



General admission tickets are $75 in advance and $90 at the door.



Parking is $20 in advance or $40 at the door.



A Farm Tour VIP Experience is available for $230.



Parking starts at 2pm, doors open at 5, and then the show at 6pm.



Tickets go on sale Friday.



