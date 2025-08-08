Luke Bryan Farm Tour Seeks Change Of Venue

August 8, 2025

It appears a country music star will still be returning to the local area in September - just at a different farm.



Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2025 was originally scheduled to return to the Kubiak Family Farms, located at 10661 West Sherwood Road in Conway Township, on Saturday, September 20th – where he previously performed.



Bryan, a rural Georgia native, plays at farms in different states where stages are set up in the fields of local farmers.



The Farm Tour is now seeking a change of venue; Dennis Freeman is with operations.



Freeman told WHMI they’ve been working with Conway Township and had some requirements that they tried to but just weren’t able to fulfill. He said they then talked to another farmer in Howell Township, who was interested in hosting the event.



Freeman said they’ve been talking to township officials and while their permit process is rather extensive, he feels it’s a little more doable than some of the requirements in Conway Township.



Freeman said one of the biggest challenges with the original farm was cell phone service. He said “service was not great to begin with, and then when you put 20,000 people in a field, obviously, the cell service becomes much worse. And it became a bit of a safety concern because not only was cell service not great at the event but it also impacted surrounding neighborhoods”.



Freeman said they tried get temporary service from three major carriers but it wasn’t feasible. He said the new farm has far better cell coverage, although they are still in the process of working with Verizon to try and get a temporary cell tower out there as well for additional coverage.



Freeman said Howell Township officials have been great to work with and very helpful with any questions he’s had. He said they’ve got the majority of paperwork requested in order; with some minor outstanding items he described as “normal outstanding items” for this point in the process.



Freeman assured they can address any safety concerns, and police and fire services are in place.



As for the change of venue and potential issues for ticket-holders; Freeman pointed out “it’s eight miles down the road” and he doesn’t think there’s any real inconvenience for people who have already bought a ticket. He said they’re just going from one farm to another and it’s the same date - which is why they haven’t officially announced the change. He said they also didn’t feel comfortable doing so before next week’s township meetings.



Freeman noted it’s also still a Fowlerville address, and the show was not sold out yet as of Friday morning.



The Planning Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday night, and a public hearing is scheduled on a request for a special use for an outdoor event on vacant land at the corner of Fleming Road and Marr Road for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. The applicant is Row Crop LLC / Dennis Freeman.



A special meeting of the Township Board is scheduled August 21st for potential approval/denial.



