County Game Plan For Luke Bryan Concert

September 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Emergency Management has laid out a game plan for next weekend’s country music concert in the Fowlerville area.



Country music star Luke Bryan is bringing his Summer Farm Tour to the Kubiak family farm in Conway Township on Saturday, September 18th. Bryan was named "Entertainer of the Year" by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association in 2013, and has sold over 75 million records, worldwide.



In preparation for the event, the Kubiak family, concert personnel, local, and county responders have been working together to organize the event. Livingston County will be utilizing a Unified Incident Command structure for the event. The Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency with the support and assistance of the Fowlerville Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Central Dispatch, and other agency partners.



On the show date, Sherwood Road between Nicholson and Stow will be closed to non-concert traffic beginning at noon until the end of the event. Parking begins at 2pm, and tickets must be presented to enter the parking area. Concert grounds will open at 5.



Blankets and chairs will be allowed in designated areas. Not allowed, are coolers, backpacks, outside food and drink, fireworks, weapons, large umbrellas, footballs, Frisbees, or hula hoops. Grills and other devices with open flame are not allowed, and there will be restricted air space- meaning no private drones.



A complete list can be found attached below. Additional information can also be found at https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour