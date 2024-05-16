New Speed Limit On Lucy Road In City Of Howell

May 16, 2024

There’s a new speed limit on a busy road in the City of Howell.



Council recently approved a traffic control order to establish the maximum speed limit on Lucy Road as 35mph.



The City took over Lucy Road as part of a jurisdictional transfer from the Livingston County Road Commission in October of 2021, as the road is located in the City.



With additional traffic from various developments, the police chief requested to establish and enforce the speed limit at 35mph. Concerns have been raised by residents and others over the years about speeding, dust, and truck traffic.



Since it was a county gravel road, the speed limit was 55mph.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI there’s a lot of traffic on the road from different businesses and developments. He said signs will be up at different intervals and the Police Department will be enforcing the new speed limit.



A map detailing the sign intervals is attached.



