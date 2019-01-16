Lucky Hunch Nets Millions For Howell Lottery Club

January 16, 2019

A Livingston County lottery club won a $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing a lucky hunch.



The five-member club, which chose to remain anonymous, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 15th: 01-02-07-08-11-26. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 763 South Michigan Avenue in Howell. The club’s representative said he was out to dinner with his wife and saw the jackpot was getting pretty high, and ended buying five plays on his way home. After the drawing he checked the ticket and saw it had all six numbers, asking his wife to verify they were indeed the winning numbers. The club members visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big jackpot. Each member plans to share their good fortune with family members.