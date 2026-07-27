First Year Showing Pigs At Fowlerville Family Fair For Local 4-H Member

July 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local 4-H member and youth exhibitor will have her first showing at this week’s Fowlerville Family Fair – along with pigs born and raised on her family’s farm.



The fair kicks off today and runs through Saturday. Kids Day is Wednesday.



12-year-old Luci Fowler of Fowlerville is not only a member but the treasurer of the Rompin’ n Stompin’ 4-H Club. This is her first exhibiting swine at the fair, although she’s done different projects in the past involving research and photography.



Fowler told WHMI she “loves showing pigs and spending time at the fair with my family”. She said she likes watching all of their hard work pay off - as they spend months feeding and caring for the animals and getting them ready for the fair.



Fowler has four projects at this week’s fair. She’ll be showing two market hogs at auction that were born and raised on their farm, one breeding gilt, and a handmade farmhouse-style decorative nesting box for the Still Exhibit. A breeding gilt is a young female pig that has never given birth and will be judged on how she’ll do as a future mom. That pig will not be sold though and will go back home with the family.



The three pigs were all born on February 25th of this year at the family’s home farm. Fowler helped deliver the piglets, helped the mother nurse them, helped them transition to dry food, and then later started training them to walk and get show-ready.



Fowler said she loves showing her pigs to friends and family at the livestock barn, and one of her favorite parts is that it’s something the whole family can do together. She said she also saves up money all year to be able to buy the weeklong wristband for carnival rides to ride rides with friends whenever she has some free time in-between taking care of her animals. Fowler added “come visit the fair and support all of the 4H kids who have worked really hard this year, we would love to see you there”.



Fowler’s mother Nicole said they moved to Fowlerville in early 2020, started a farm, and got involved with 4H. She said “it’s a great community to be a part of and everybody leans on each other”. They have a blended family with 8 children, and most recently just had their first grandchild.



This will also mark the first showing for Fowler Farm Show Pigs and they’ll be showing pigs that were actually born at their farm. Nicole said they eventually decided to just start breeding their own animals, as the kids can learn how to raise them and take care of them, stressing “there are so many life lessons”. Nicole said they are more excited than ever this year and the kids have been working tirelessly - they have three kids including Luci who will be showing at the fair.



The Swine Showmanship & Market Show is Thursday, July 30th at 8am.



The Livestock Auction is Friday, July 31st.



The Still Auction is Saturday, August 1st.



A link to a video of Luci raising the pigs from birth is provided top.