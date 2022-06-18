Lt. Governor Tours I-96 Rebuilding Michigan Project

June 18, 2022

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor toured the ongoing I-96 Flex Route project in Lyon Township this week.



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II provided an update on ongoing infrastructure construction projects as the administration makes what it says is the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history.



Gilchrist inspected progress made on the I-96 Flex Route project from Kent Lake Road to the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange, which is expected to support nearly 3,500 jobs. Officials say the project is one of over 20 Rebuilding Michigan projects that invest a historic $3.5 (b) Billion into Michigan’s Infrastructure - without raising taxes.



Gilchrist said “For too long, drivers on this stretch of I-96 have contended with frequent accidents and congestion. Through the Rebuilding Michigan program, we are installing intelligent transportation equipment that will relieve congestion and keep drivers safe. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to rebuilding roads throughout Michigan using the right mix of materials. We will keep working to lower costs, create good-paying jobs, support local economies, and keep drivers safe.”



The I-96 Flex Route is a three-year project to turn part of I-96 in Oakland County into a route that utilizes the median shoulder to alleviate rush-hour congestion.



As part of the ongoing work this weekend, motorists can expect some delays.



MDOT advises that westbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from I-275 to Wixom Road from 6am to 5pm this Saturday, while crews place pavement markings along westbound I-96 to ready for the next stage of work.



For worker safety, various ramps will be closed intermittently, also between 6am and 5pm Saturday.



After 3pm Saturday, westbound I-96 will have two lanes open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road through late fall.



