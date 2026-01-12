Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Ends Bid for Michigan Governor, Now Running for Secretary of State

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is officially out of the governor’s race and pivoting to run for Michigan secretary of state, confirming rumors that been quietly brewing for weeks.



The shift essentially clears the Democratic field for Jocelyn Benson, leaving Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson as her only primary opponent, while instantly making Gilchrist the biggest name in the SOS race.



Gilchrist, a longtime running mate of Gretchen Whitmer, says the governor’s office isn’t off the table forever, just not right now.



He posted a video on social media of Monday's announcement, adding "I’m a public servant, an entrepreneur, a dad, a husband, and an engineer who spent a lot of my life making the government actually work for people. I’m not done with that, not by a long shot



Today, I am declaring my candidacy for Secretary of State of Michigan."



The video is linked below.