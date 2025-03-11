Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Launches Bid for MI Governor in '26

March 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II officially launches his run for the governor's mansion, posting a campaign video on X Tuesday morning.



"We’ve made a lot of progress the past six years. But there’s so much more to do," he said.



The Detroit native joins fellow Democrats Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, whose running as an independent, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, who are all seeking the state's highest office in 2026.



Gilchrist highlighted his desire to improve housing availability and affordability, reform the criminal justice system, keep Michigander's from leaving the state to seek better opportunities, and pave the way for the tech industry in our state.



"Real leaders find solutions that improve the lives of the people they serve instead of just looking out for themselves," Gilchrist said. "So let's make the dream of health and wealth a reality for every Michigander. Let's stand tall for Michigan."



Watch Gilchrist's campaign announcement linked below.