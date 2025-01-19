LCSO: Grand Blanc Man Critically Injured in Oceola Twp Crash

January 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Grand Blanc man was fighting for his life at last check after running his truck off the road in Oceola Township early Sunday.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Argentine Road south of Bergin just before 7am Sunday.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Argentine Road when the 29-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.



As the vehicle left the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle. Fire and EMS personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle.



The driver was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Survival Flight in critical condition. At the time of the crash, the driver was wearing his seatbelt.



Speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash. The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.