Low Turnout for Michigan's First In-Person Early Voting

February 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Time is running out to cast a ballot early in Tuesday's presidential primary elections in Michigan.



Cohoctah Township Clerk Barb Fear is manning the shared early voting site in Howell, where she says fewer than 100 people have cast a ballot in-person this week.



Only 18,000 walk-ins were recorded statewide through Monday.



"It's new, and I think with this election there's generally not a large turnout for presidential primaries. I think it will get busier for August and November," she said.



"I think it's limited choices. You have to declare what ballot you would like. And a lot of absentees."



Fear says most voters are choosing to cast an absentee ballot this election -- about 750,000 returned across the state so far.



"Now there's a permanent ballot list. So, there's a lot of people signing up for that as well," she added.



Michigan's first in-person early voting continues through Sunday afternoon. Polls open again from 7am-8pm on Election Day, Tuesday.