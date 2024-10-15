Low Pressure Expected During Brighton Water Tower Work

October 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton issued an alert on social media alerting some residents that a contractor will be performing warranty work on the Summit Street Water Tower between Wednesday, October 16 to Wednesday, October 30.



"During this period, residents who live on Cobblestone Court and in the Woodlake, Woodridge Hills, and Woodridge Knoll condominium developments will experience intermittent losses in water pressure. If possible, we ask that water use is limited during this time."



"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."



Anyone with questions or concerns should contact bradleyj@brightoncity.org or 810-844-5115.