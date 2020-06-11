#LoveLivCo Swag To Help Support Local Small Businesses

June 11, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A collaborative of community stakeholders has launched a campaign to sell local swag that will help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis.



Leaders from a Livingston County Collaborative that includes the Howell, Hartland, and Brighton Chambers of commerce, the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Ann Arbor SPARK have come together to create the Small Business Assistance Fund. The fund will be filled by the sales of t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, and totes bags with a hashtag in support of Livingston County.



Visitors Bureau Executive Director Mary Robinson said they have come up with a messaging and digital marketing kits for businesses that wish to participate. It includes a special cut-out that can be placed in a window and given to customers to encourage them to join the campaign.



All products for sale fall between $15 and $35 with 2 variations of the #LoveLivCo logo and a variety of colors available for tops. Straight donations are also being accepted. Grants of up to $1,000 will be made available once the Small Business Assistance Fund reaches at least $50,000.



To qualify, a business must have no more than 50 employees, must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and must have a physical presence in Livingston County. Grants may be used to cover day-to-day operating expenses such as payroll or losses due to COVID-19 events. This campaign is currently underway and will run for 30 days.



For more information or to place an order visit www.edcLivingston.org and click on the Small Business Assistance Fund tab on the top of the page, or click on the link below.



https://edclivingston.org/small-business-assistance-fund