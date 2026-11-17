Love Dahlia To Host Suicide Prevention Workshop

November 17, 2026

Michael Klann news@whmi.com



Love Dahlia, in partnership with Eric Schrock, will host a free community education event Tuesday, November 17, aimed at helping parents, educators and community members better recognize and respond to mental health challenges facing young people.



The event, titled "What I Know Now: Community Education", will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oceola Community Center, 1577 N. Latson Road in Howell.



The evening will focus on suicide prevention, the importance of trusted relationships between young people and adults, and understanding the emotional needs of highly sensitive children.



Participants will learn about QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. The nationally recognized suicide prevention training teaches individuals how to identify warning signs, ask difficult questions and connect someone experiencing a crisis with appropriate resources.



The program also explores the role of trusted adults in children's lives, including how parents, teachers and other community members can create supportive environments where young people feel safe asking for help.



Another topic will be understanding highly sensitive children, how they process emotions and experiences, and ways adults can better respond to their needs.



Love Dahlia was established in memory of Dahlia Siders, who died at the age of 12. The organization works to transform the family's loss into meaningful action through education, awareness and community engagement.



Organizers emphasize that suicide prevention is not solely the responsibility of mental health professionals. They believe community members can play an important role by learning to recognize warning signs, encouraging open conversations and building supportive relationships with young people.



The event is free and open to the community, but space is limited and advance registration is required.



Event Details:

- When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 from 6:30p.m. to 8p.m.

- Where: Oceola Community Center, 1577 N. Latson Road, Howell

- Cost: Free, advance registration required



To register, click the link below.

Additional information is available at www.LoveDahliaSiders.com.



If you know of someone who is struggling with mental health or having thoughts of suicide, support is available 24/7. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.



This lifeline is free, confidential, and connects individuals to a trained counselor.



In an immediate emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.