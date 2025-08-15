Lucky Livingston County Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize

August 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County man is the latest lucky Michigan Lottery player.



The man won a $100,000 prize his first time ever playing the Jumanji Rush online instant game.



The player chose to remain anonymous. He said “I play online a lot, but this was my first time ever playing Jumanji Rush. I was playing late at night and thought I won $100 at first, so it was quite the surprise when I realized I’d actually won $100,000. It’s pretty cool to win such a large prize, especially my first time playing that game!”



The 44-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to save his winnings.