Lottery Ticket Thief Sentenced

October 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Howell man who stole over $100,000 in lottery tickets from a Fowlerville convenience store has been sentenced.



43 year old Christopher Bandy was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court by Judge Michael Hatty, Thursday. Bandy was charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more late last year, when his employer, the owner of Buddy’s Mini Mart in Fowlerville, noticed approximately $120,000 in missing lottery sales. Fowlerville police tracked the tickets to Bandy’s girlfriend after they were cashed at Kroger stores in Brighton and Howell. Testimony from Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler revealed that Bandy had been erasing security camera footage each time tickets were believed to have been stolen.



Bandy has previous convictions of home invasion and car theft, and was on federal probation for manufacturing and possessing a pipe bomb.



For the embezzlement charge, he was sentenced to 5 to 50 years with credit for 287 days served. He has also been ordered to pay just under $132,000 in restitution.