Concert To Benefit Lost Voices Comes to Howell

September 22, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





There is a concert coming to Howell.



The Livingston Lamplighters Barbershop Chorus will perform a concert at the Howell Opera House on Sunday, September 25th at 4:00pm. Part of the proceeds from the concert will go towards benefitting Lost Voices.



Lost Voices are a group of professional folk and blues musicians who use the power of songwriting to bring hope and healing to kids who have experienced severe emotional trauma due to abuse, neglect, violence, addiction and human trafficking.



Over the years their work has touched the lives of more than 2,500 young people struggling to find a healthy and safe place for themselves in the world. Their program, At the Shop, will feature the Detroit Sound Machine and is $15 a ticket.



