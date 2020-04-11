Dem Incumbent Seeks Another Term On Unadilla Township Board

April 11, 2020

A Democrat incumbent is seeking another term on the Unadilla Township board.



Lori Cowan has been on the board for the past 20 years and says she loves serving. Cowan said she wants to continue to work to preserve the township’s rural character, improve local parks and trails, and be a voice for the environment, including looking for ways to reduce climate change on a local level. Cowan said one of her goals would be to provide recycling for the community. She chairs the township’s parks and recreation committee, has been a member of the Unadilla Planning Commission, and is a graduate of the MSU Extension’s Citizen Planner course. Under her leadership, the township obtained grants for improvements to Unadilla Park, including adding a playscape for children, perimeter trail, and solar lights to the picnic shelter. She served as a board member of the Livingston Land Conservancy for four years and remains an active member of the group.



Cowan works as a manager at the Earle Restaurant in Ann Arbor. She has also been a case manager for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and an assistant teacher at a Montessori school. Cowan graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor of science degree in sociology and psychology. She and her husband, Bill, have been married for 27 years.