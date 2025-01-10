Looking to Get the Kids Out of the House? Big Bang Boom is Heading to Brighton Wednesday

January 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Emmy-award winning band Big Bang Boom is bringing an “all ages rock adventure” to Brighton.



Established in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2007, Big Bang Boom is the creation of musicians Chuck Folds, Steve Willard and Eddie Walker. According to their website, they started the band to fill the gap in children’s entertainment.



“They write songs with a pop sensibility by cleverly mixing alternative, hip-hop, rock, country, and other genres to create music that both adults AND children can enjoy, because Big Bang Boom songs are fun, and they teach you things!”



Big Bang Boom has played at Kidzapalooza, which is the kids' stage at Lollapalooza, KindieFest, HangOut Fest and many smaller venues.



The group won an Emmy for their song "Read to Succeed," which was created for the WFMY's Read2Succeed Program



Chuck Folds spoke to Chuck and Madison on Wednesday about the band and their upcoming concert.



Folds said the band creates music for parents and children. He added that sometimes music geared towards kids can be too simplified, and it doesn’t reflect how interactions between adults and kids really are.



“We took the approach of, ‘let’s write, record and produce this as if it’s for grown-ups, but let’s tweak the lyrics so it’s kinda from a kid’s perspective,’” he said.



The concert is a great way to get the family out of the house and do something when the weather can make it difficult to be outside.



Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults and can be purchased at the first link below. The concert starts at 6 p.m.



To learn more about Big Bang Boom, click the second link below.



The Brighton Center for the Performing Arts is at 7878 Brighton Road.