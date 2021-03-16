Longtime Unadilla Fire Chief Passes Away
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
One local community is mourning the passing of a longtime fire chief.
Former Unadilla Township Fire Chief Mark Schroeder recently died after a two-year illness. The 57-year-old Schroeder was Unadilla’s Fire Chief from 2001 until he retired in February of 2020. Schroeder had been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in 2019 that forced him to step back from the fire service.
He joined the Unadilla Township Fire Department in 1983 and was a lifelong resident of the township. The news of his passing was posted on the department’s Facebook page, which wished him, “Godspeed sir, as you enter those pearly gates and celebrate the reunion with your beloved Suzie. You will be missed by many.”
Suzi Schroeder passed away in 2014 after being diagnosed with both lung and brain cancer the year before.
Unadilla Chief Wendy Hause told WHMI that she had "the greatest admiration for the dedication that he showed to the community for most of his life. He started out as a very young firefighter and never left the fire service and was just always a resource that the community could count on. He’ll be greatly missed.”
Service information for Chief Schroeder is pending.