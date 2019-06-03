Longtime Local United Way Employees To Retire

June 3, 2019

The Board of Directors at Livingston County United Way announced Friday two of its employees will retire in 2019; Donna Gehringer, Community Investments Director and Nancy Rosso, Executive Director, both of whom have been with the organization for over 14 years.



Board President Brian Jonckheere says the contributions of Gehringer and Rosso have helped to create new systems of service for local families, and have made true “Impact Work” a reality in the community. Jonckheere says both will be greatly missed, but their promotion of initiative work, involving nonprofits, faith-based organizations and businesses working together, will continue well into the future.



A release from Livingston County United Way states that Gehringer and Rosso will aid in the transition with the new employees, and that the organization will be accepting resumes for the position of Executive Director in June. Position qualifications can be found on the LCUW website, www.lcunitedway.org, or at the link below.