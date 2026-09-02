Longtime Hartland Twp Treasurer Announces Plan to Retire

September 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



After 24 years as Hartland Township Treasurer, Kathie Horning announced she is retiring at the end of 2026. In a letter read at Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting, Horning thanked everyone for their trust placed in her over the years and she was grateful for all the relationships that were built.



She was grateful to be a part of getting both Settlers and Heritage parks built along with the Veteran’s Memorial and many other achievements.



Horning has been part of several Hartland Township boards and committees, was elected 7 times and is very proud of all the efficiencies brought to the Treasurer’s department since 2002.



When she started, she says, they only took checks and cash for payments. Horning instituted payment capabilities for residents including ACH, online, Credit cards, and paying taxes at the local bank.



Horning said she looks forward to pursuing her many hobbies which include an online Etsy business designing Knitted Christmas stocking patterns, finishing her family genealogy project which includes writing a book on both her and her husband Mark’s family. They both love traveling and have a trip planned to Ireland in the near future. They have 8 grandchildren spread out to both the east and west coasts that they are excited to spend more time with.



She does plan to stay active in the community, and is currently chair of the Hartland Senior Activity Center and sits on the Livingston County Materials Management Committee.