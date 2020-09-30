Longtime Hamburg Official Passes Away

By Jon King





The Hamburg Township community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.



Township Trustee Annette Koeble died on Tuesday. In a statement from Township Clerk Mike Dolan, Koeble was remembered as being “dedicated to serving her community.” Dolan noted that although she was a private person who was reserved in her demeanor, Koeble, “made significant contributions” to the community.



In addition to her responsibilities as a township trustee, she served on the Hamburg Township Planning Commission, the Board of Review, the Utilities Committee, the Recreation Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Public Safety Committee and was Hamburg Township’s governmental liaison to the Hamburg Historical Society. “There was rarely an event or activity in Hamburg Township that Annette was not a part of. From the Township Clean-Up Day, the Fun Fest, supporting the Community Senior Center and many more. Annette and her husband Bob were there to share in the work with a smile and good words,” added Dolan.



Koeble, who had been a township resident for more than 30 years, was elected as a Trustee in 2016 and was seeking re-election this November as one of four Republicans on the ballot along with two Democrats. Koeble had previously been a member of the Democratic Party and Livingston County Party Chair Judy Daubenmier told WHMI that she was sorry to hear of her death. “She enjoyed public service and dedicated much of her time to it. She was a member of our party for many years and still had many friends in Democratic circles who will miss her. Our condolences to her husband, Bob."



Dolan said that details about how her loss will be handled on the ballot will be released later today. He then added, “We were all blessed to know her, and our community is a better place to live because of her dedication, her work ethic and her thoughtful respect and consideration for those she encountered.”



Koeble is the second township trustee to pass way this year. Trustee Jim Neilson died in February.