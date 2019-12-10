Longtime Brighton Band Director Passes Away

December 10, 2019

The man who led bands at Brighton High school for more than 30 years has passed away.



Carl Klopshinske died Monday. He was 85. Known to many simply as Mr. K, Klopshinske was the director of bands at Brighton Area Schools from 1959-1992.



There will be several events to let the community come and remember him. A gathering of Family and Friends will take place next Tuesday December 17th from 3-9pm at the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Brighton. Another will occur from 10 to 11am on Wednesday the 18th with a Celebration of Life to follow.



You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)