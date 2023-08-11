Long Police Chase Ends in Dexter Friday Afternoon

August 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police chased an alleged stolen vehicle through Washtenaw County on Friday, ending in the City of Dexter.



Van Buren Township Police pursued a black Kia Soul through multiple cities, starting at I-275 near I-94 around 12:00 p.m. The driver headed west on I-94 and turned around near the US-23 interchange. The chase continued through Scio Township and ended sometime after 1:00 p.m. in Dexter.



The vehicle in pursuit reached speeds of about 100 MPH at one point during the chase, according to Fox2Detroit.



Stop strips and a pit maneuver were used to halt the vehicle near the intersection of Baker Road and Grand Street in Downtown Dexter.



All four tires on the vehicle became deflated by the stop strips, causing the vehicle to ride on its rims, and eventually, stop.



One person was taken into custody at the scene.



The suspect’s identity has not been released. Fox2Detroit reports there may be an alleged mental health concern regarding the suspect.



No word on what prompted the chase or the exact location in which officers began to pursue the vehicle.