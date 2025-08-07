Lockwood of Hartland Senior Living Offers All-Inclusive Amenities

August 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A nearly 150 unit all-inclusive senior living facility is now open off M-59 in Hartland. Lockwood of Hartland helps meet the growing demand for affordable housing, while offering those 55 and older full amenities, such as various activities, a fitness room, theatre, restaurant-style kitchen and dining area, and more.



"There's a huge need for a community like this in all of Southeast Michigan and Hartland Township particularly. It's a beautiful area. It's a growing area. And like much of Michigan, it's getting more expensive," CEO Mark Lockwood told WHMI News.



"There's a definite need for people to have a place like this to come as they age, and still be involved and have a great sense of community."



Lockwood said the community is set up for those who are still largely active and want to be socially connected, but maybe don't want some of the responsibilities and hassles that come with single-family home ownership or condo ownership.



Total construction cost was about $46 million, with about half of that coming through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.



"It was a significant investment for us and for and MSHDA. It's been years in the making, bringing this to fruition," Lockwood added.



Because of the state funding, 61 of the apartments are rent and income restricted.



Lockwood recently opened a similar facility in Lyon Township, and has one in the Ann Arbor area ass well.



More information on Lockwood of Hartland is linked below.