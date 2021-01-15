Local Youth Safe After Falling Off ATV Into Icy Portage lake

January 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A boy is safe and expected to make a full recovery after being rescued following a fall off an ATV and into an icy lake.



The Putnam Township Fire Department responded to the call around 5:30pm Monday. An 11-year old male had been riding on the back of an ATV being driven by an adult alongside Portage Lake. Putnam Fire Chief Curt Ruf said their intent was not to go onto the ice, but they hit the lip of the shoreline and the water, tipping them over. The child fell from the ATV into the ice, but was said to have been quickly pulled out by the adult. He was taken into the home of a bystander near where the accident occurred. Upon the arrival of the fire department, the Chief said the boy was alert, conscious and fine, but a bit hypothermic.



Though they didn’t intend to be dealing with icy waters on the lake, Chief Ruf still reminded winter sport and recreation enthusiasts of this rule of thumb that should be considered for when it’s safe to be on the ice. He said the ice should be a minimum 4-6 inches thick for a human to go onto it, and double that for a recreational vehicle like an ATV or snowmobile. Ruf cautioned that it’s been a mild winter so far, so many of the lakes probably aren’t safe for ice fishing at this time.



Putnam Township Fire was assisted by Livingston County Ambulance at the scene. The boy was treated and released to his parents.