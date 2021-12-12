Local Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Scratch Off Game

December 12, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County woman scratched her way to a financial bonanza recently.



According to the Michigan Lottery’s website, a 57-year-old county resident was left “shaking” after she realized she was a grand prize winner of the Millionaire Maker II instant game ticket she purchased at the USA 2 Go gas station on North Latson Road at M-59 in Oceola Township.



The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she plays the $10 and $20 games regularly “When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing.”



When she visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, the player chose to receive a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annual payments that would have eventually totaled one million dollars. With her winnings, she plans to invest.