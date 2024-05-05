Local Veterans Gifted Pair of Lawn Tractors

May 5, 2024

A Fowlerville business and Brighton area Veterans organization team together to give away a pair of lawn tractors this weekend to two deserving veterans in Livingston County.



During an event at “R & A. Outdoor Sales and Service” in Fowlerville, Jim Campbell and Charles Richmond were presented with tractors. One was new, and one refurbished.



Initially only one tractor giveaway from R & A was planned, but Bryan Bradford, Chairman of Veterans Connected says they had two really great candidates.



Because of the circumstances, Bradford says it was too hard for the board to choose just one person, so with the help of R & A, they came up with a plan to get another tractor.



Bradford was impressed with both veterans, saying, “They’re both Army vets, phenomenal people, phenomenal stories…” He says, “One of them was cutting grass for two widows, on top of his own grass with a tractor that was from the eighties.”



For information about Veterans Connected a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, visit veteransconnected.org, follow their Facebook, or Instagram.



Veterans Connected: 134 W Main Street, Suite 300, Brighton, MI 48116 (810) 291-9231