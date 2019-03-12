Local Students Earn OSHA Certification

March 12, 2019

The memory of a former student is being honored with a unique training opportunity for local high school students.



Students at FlexTech High School in Brighton will earn their federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, 10-Hour certification with a two-day training course that wraps up this Friday. The training was limited to 40 students, and FlexTech students had to complete a short essay for acceptance into the program. Daniel’s Song, a nonprofit organization created in memory of former FlexTech student Daniel J. Bastien Jr., along with parent donations, is covering the cost of registration, materials and meals for the students in the training.



FlexTech officials say that earning their OSHA 10-Hour certification helps students gain a competitive advantage in the job market. Jennifer Gambrel, School Counselor at FlexTech High School in Brighton, said students, “will walk out of this course with a tangible certification that will benefit them in any career they choose.” In addition to the certification, students earn a quarter of a high school credit upon satisfactorily completing the training. (JK)