Local Students Create Videos For Shut-In Seniors

March 26, 2020





By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





In these times of pandemic and what can seem like an incessant drumbeat of bad news, there are still small, but significant, acts of kindness taking place.



One example is a group from the South Lyon High School National Honor Society that has created a You Tube channel for residents of senior communities, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. Created by Senior Josey Blades, the group calls themselves the Distancing Dorks and has created half a dozen videos, including one in which Blades plays “If I Only Had a Brain” on the ukulele with the Island Lake in the background.



The video was seen by seniors at Abbey Park at Mill River in Lyon Township, which wrote on its Facebook page, “In our darkest moments, look up and you will find a shining star,” and then offered heartfelt thanks to the students for thinking of them during this difficult time.