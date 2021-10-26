Local, State Health Officials Issue Halloween Safety Guidance

October 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





To keep Halloween a safe and fun holiday, state and local health officials are recommending best practices to celebrate, help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and not spook friends and family.



The Livingston County Health Department, in a Facebook post, advised that anyone feeling sick should avoid fall activities like Halloween parties, tailgate parties, trick-or-treating, and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also offering various tips and tricks to keep loved ones safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says since so many youth are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, they urge everyone to take precautions and there are still ways to celebrate safely.



When it comes to tips for trick-or-treaters and parents, the department recommends talking with children about Halloween safety and expectations. It advises staying outdoors for activities, particularly if participants are not vaccinated, trick-or-treat in small groups and avoid congregating in groups around homes. The department further encourages wearing face coverings if indoors or in crowded outdoor settings – noting a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.



Homeowners meanwhile are asked to consider distributing candy on a table to eliminate direct contact or hand out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door. Another option is to consider a neighborhood costume parade as an easy way to keep safe space between children.



More information and guidance are available through the link. Facebook photo.