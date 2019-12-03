Local Session Will Discuss Regional Economic Development

December 3, 2019

Input on regional economic development strategy is being sought from local residents at an upcoming event.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is seeking input as it develops Southeast Michigan's next regional economic development strategy. Interactive sessions have been scheduled in Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. The local event will be held at this Wednesday, December 4th from noon to 1:30pm at the Genoa Township Hall off Dorr Road.



The sessions will include discussions on creating and marketing quality places, anticipating demands for land use, fostering a competitive business climate, advancing innovation and technology, investing in critical infrastructure, and preparing and connecting talent with jobs. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves a seven county region that includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.



Anyone interested in attending the sessions is encouraged to register through the link below. (JK)