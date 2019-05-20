Two Local Schools Awarded For Promoting Healthy Lifestyles

May 20, 2019

Two area schools are among a group of schools across the state that are being recognized for promoting healthy lifestyles by implementing encouraging changes at school.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognized 46 Michigan schools Thursday for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles, impacting nearly 24,000 students. Among the schools to receive the silver Michigan School Wellness Award is the St. Mary Catholic School in Pinckney and Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter.



The Michigan School Wellness Award program encourages schools statewide to create healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. The winning schools achieved the award by promoting health through a variety of strategies including physical education, nutritious food, and safe and supportive environment.



The Michigan School Wellness Award program is part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan, and a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition. More information about the program can be found at the link below.





AP Photo.