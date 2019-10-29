Local Schools Encouraged To Apply For Metroparks Field Trip Scholarships

October 29, 2019

A regional parks authority is encouraging local schools to apply for a scholarship that promotes nature-based learning at area parks.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is now accepting scholarship applications from local schools for its Get Out and Learn program to support field trips that must be completed by December 31st of this year. The program gives teachers and students the opportunity to participate in engaging, nature-connected field trips to a local Metropark of their choosing.



Amy McMillan, director at the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, says “daily contact with nature has been proven to positively impact a child’s social, psychological, academic, and physical health”, adding that environmental education is a great way to encourage learning and growth among students.



Selected schools will be able to choose a Metropark Interpretive Center to visit, along with free transportation and field trip programming. To qualify, schools must be located in southeast Michigan and have at least 50% of students eligible to receive the federal free and reduced lunch program. Schools are encouraged to apply soon as scholarship funds are limited. Funds and field trips must be used by the end of this year.



The program is supported by over $30,000 from foundations and private donors. To fill out an online application and learn more about the Get Out and Learn program, visit the link or click on the attachment below.