Local Residents Appointed to State Boards & Commissions

February 16, 2023

Three local residents have been appointed to the state Boards & Commissions by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Each Board or Commission includes appointed policy-makers that assist in promoting the overall well-being of their industry.



Ellen Chambers of Williamston was appointed to the Michigan Board of Dentistry, which regulates the practice of dentistry and certified specialists. She has been in the fields of general dentistry and pediatric dentistry for over 25 years and will represent dental assistants on the Board.



Phillip Della Santina of Brighton has been reappointed for a second term to serve on the Workers’ Compensation Board of Magistrates. Santina, and other magistrates on the board, hear cases regarding any dispute that may arise under the Michigan Worker’s Disability Compensation Act of 1969.



Stephanie E. Hirchert-Walton of Okemos is a school social worker and will represent the Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities. The Council supports Michigan children with special needs by assisting the Michigan Department of Education in the evaluation of the Early On system.



Through appointment to state Boards and Commissions, citizens have the opportunity to make program-implementing decisions in their industry.



To see a full list of Michigan Boards and Commissions, visit the provided link.