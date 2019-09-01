Local Realtors® Announce Annual Award Recipients

September 1, 2019

The Livingston County Association of Realtors has announced their 2019 award recipients.



The titles of 2019 Realtor of the Year, Affiliate of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year were handed out during the LCAR’s General Membership Meeting. Sherri Garron, Associate Broker with Buckley Jolley Real Estate Team was named the 2019 Realtor® of the Year. Garron has been a member of the LCAR Board of Directors for four years and currently serves as President. In addition, she serves on the Food Drive for Gleaners Food Bank, Strategic Planning, Policies, Finance, Professional Standards and Grievance Committees.



Pam Zimmerlee, Principal Broker of Community Real Estate Services has been named the 2019 Livingston County Association of Realtors® Volunteer of the Year. She currently serves on the LCAR Board of Directors as Past President and member of the Education Committee, Policy Review Taskforce, Grievance Committee and Attainable Housing Taskforce.



And finally, the 2019 Affiliate of the Year is Cooper & Riesterer, PLC. The law firm has made significant contributions to the Livingston County Association of Realtors®, serving as instructors for many LCAR classes, as well as the Forms Taskforce, Affiliate Committee and Education Committee. (JK)