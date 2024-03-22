Local Programs Assist with Proper Disposal of Medication

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



As part of a spring-cleaning routine, local officials remind residents to open their medicine cabinets and get rid of any expired and unused medications.



For over 10 years, the Big Red Barrel Project has been available to Livingston County residents to aid in the discreet and proper disposal of unwanted medications. Every police station within Livingston County, including the Sheriff's Office, and every Michigan State Police post has a Big Red Barrel for residents to utilize, free of charge.



Pioneered by the Livingston County Community Alliance (LCCA), the project abides by a “no questions asked” policy. Since its beginnings, the Big Red Barrel effort has resulted in the secure and environmentally safe disposal of over 30 tons (or 60,000 pounds) of drugs.



In Oakland County, "Operation Medicine Cabinet Drop-off" is present at Sheriff’s Office substations throughout the County, including Lyon Township and Highland Township. The program also operates out of various police departments, including those in the Village of Holly, White Lake Township, City of Wixom, and City of South Lyon.



White Lake Township Supervisor Rik Kowall says medications can be dropped off at the Police Department, located at7525 Highland Road, for safe disposal.



“For prescription drugs that are no longer needed by individuals, but don’t know what to do with them, we’re happy to take them off your hands to be destroyed professionally and in an environmentally safe way. We are a groundwater community so whatever you put in the drain eventually circulates into the system, and eventually gets into the water. You don’t want your grandkids drinking this stuff in the future.”



More information on proper disposal of medications in your area can be found at the provided link.