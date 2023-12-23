Local Professionals Chosen to Lead Second Chance Support Network

December 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Locally-based Second Chance Support Network announced selection of new board officers. The group of dedicated individuals will guide the non-profit organization in offering comprehensive programs for those fulfilling community service requirements and returning from incarceration.



Meghan Reckling has been appointed as President, Carolyn Henry as Secretary, and Mitch Zajac as Treasurer.



Bringing over 20 years of public policy experience to the table, Meghan Reckling serves on the Board of Directors for the Livingston County Foundation and as Secretary for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141 in Howell. Meghan is also a dedicated member of the Livingston County Sunrise Rotary Club, where she continues to make a positive impact.



As the Chief Assistant Prosecutor for the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, Carolyn Henry brings a wealth of legal expertise and community involvement to her role as Secretary. She is an elected Board Member for the Howell Township Board, chairperson for the Howell Township Planning Commission, and a volunteer for Howell Public Schools.



Mitch Zajac, a shareholder practicing in Butzel Long’s Detroit office, combines his legal expertise with a deep passion for public service. His strong advocacy for education and community involvement is evident through his role as the President of the Association for Child Development and vice-chair of the WMU-Cooley Law School board of directors.



The Second Chance Support Network said they have full confidence the new Board of Directors will make a substantial impacts on the community.



More information can be found at the provided link.