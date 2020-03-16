Local Organizations Step Up To Fill Food Gap

March 16, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week ordered all schools closed starting today, which has left many local kids who relied on the reduced lunch program without an option.



Picking up the slack are several local social service organizations that are already invested in providing food for those in need. Among them is Bountiful Harvest in Brighton, which will be providing those kids with free breakfast and lunch. Those families in need of that service are asked to call as soon as possible and give staff their name and the number of children in the household, so they can plan for exactly what the need will be. No income or residency requirements will be required, nor do families need to show proof of need for the meals.



President Yvonne Cavalli says those families in need of that service should call them as soon as possible and give staff their name and the number of children in the household, so they can plan for exactly what the need will be. Cavalli estimates there are about 5,700 kids that would qualify, and while they only anticipate about 10% will actually utilize their service, they are prepared with backup plans should more take advantage. Cavalli says they partner up with Gleaner's Community Food Bank to help provide them with milk and fresh produce.



In addition, Bountiful Harvest will also provide drive up service for groceries. They will have a shopping list that they can take to their car and then they will shop for them while they wait. They will also still provide their Friday night dinner and Saturday morning breakfast using take-out service, in order to comply with the governor’s order that all bars and restaurant’s cease dine-in service by 3pm.



Bountiful harvest serves dinner from 3:30 to 5:30pm on Fridays while breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8am to noon. The pantry, meanwhile, is open for food distribution from 5:30 to 7:30pm on Tuesdays, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays, 4pm to 6pm on Friday and 8am to noon on Saturday.



Also continuing their services are the Salvation Army of Livingston County which is providing prepacked food boxes on a drive-thru basis. The Gleaners Shared Harvest Pantry in Genoa Township is also still open for shopping and taking appointments, also utilizing a drive-thru option. You can find complete details on the various services on the Livingston County Hunger Council’s website through the link below.