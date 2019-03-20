Local Nonprofit To Benefit From 80's-Themed Adult Prom

March 20, 2019

An event next month will provide both a chance to travel back in time and also help a local organization in its efforts to provide job training for disabled workers.



An 80’s Adult Prom will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Fowlerville High School to benefit Torch 180 as it works to remodel the old Fowlerville Library building into a culinary kitchen and coffee shop. The group provides employment opportunities through food-industry training for people with disabilities. For the past several years they have operated out of a variety of temporary facilities, managing along the way to train and graduate several dozen individuals through a ServSafe program that allows them to be hired in the food service industry.



Founders Rhonda Callahan and Sarah Ruddle, speaking on WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning, say they purchased the old Fowlerville Library in November and are now focused on raising the $600,000 needed to remodel the building into a culinary kitchen and coffee shop. While they are working hard to secure a loan to pay for that work, they say they were grateful when they were recently approached by the Fowlerville-based theater group “The Unfettered” and the Fowerville High School Tech Club to host the dance event with proceeds used to benefit the group.



The 80’s Adult prom is open to anyone 18 and over. In addition to music from the 80’s, there will also hors d’oeuvres and desserts as well as a silent auction. There will also be a photo booth and voting for Prom King & Queen, Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)