Local Municipalities Declare Snow Emergencies
February 15, 2021
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6pm Monday through noon on Tuesday, local municipalities have moved forward with declaring snow emergencies. The National Weather Service says that as many as 8 inches of snow could fall across the region through Tuesday morning.
In response, the cities of Howell & Brighton have issued snow emrgencies. In Howell, the emergency is effective from 7pm Monday to 8am Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed from the streets in an effort to allow for the safe removal of snow, ice and debris from the roadway.
The City of Howell has declared a snow emergency effective at 7pm Monday to 8am Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed...Posted by The City of Howell, Michigan on Monday, February 15, 2021
Brighton, meanwhile, has put a snow emergency into effect from 4pm Monday until 12am Wednesday. When a snow emergency is in effect, there is no on-street parking allowed along all city streets. All vehicles parked along the designated snow emergency route will be towed by authorization of the Police Chief after all reasonable attempts are made to inform the vehicle owner. Vehicle owners are responsible for the related fees.
The Village of Pinckney has declared a snow emergency effective at 4pm Monday to Tuesday at 4pm. According to a notice from the village, all vehicles must be removed from the streets in an effort to allow the safe removal of snow, ice and debris from the roadway.
************************SNOW EMERGENCY*************************Posted by Pinckney Police Department on Monday, February 15, 2021
Meanwhile, the Village of Fowlerville has also declared a snow emergency, effective Monday at 8pm until Tuesday at 5pm. Fowlerville officials say that when a snow emergency is in effect, all vehicles on residential streets are to be removed or they will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles are to remain off the streets for the whole time frame of the Snow Emergency. In addition, on-street parking is prohibited.