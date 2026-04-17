Local MMA Fighter Teaches Women Self-Defense Skills in Brighton

April 17, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A local MMA fighter and UWW World Champion is teaching women self-defense skills next month.



Brighton's Natalie Kutzli is hosting a women’s self-defense seminar on Sunday, May 17 from 1:30 to 3pm. She says her goal is to have women leave the class feeling stronger, more confident, and empowered.



The seminar costs $40 per person and is taking place at 2244 Euler Road #103 in Brighton, that’s off Grand River Avenue near South Hacker Road. There, women will learn five core self-defense techniques to help escape common real-world situations.



Women are asked to text 616-551-6058 to register. Limited spots only. No experience is required.



Photo/Natalie Kutzli