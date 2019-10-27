Local Middle School Student Wins Scholarship

October 27, 2019

The Brighton Area Schools (BAS) Alumni Association announced Friday that Noah Stahl, an eighth grade student at Pathfinder Middle School in Pinckney, is the second recipient of the Career Exploration Scholarship. The scholarship, valued up to $250, is awarded by random draw to a student in grades 6-8 that early registered and completed onsite the October 5th Combo SAT/ACT Practice Test sponsored by the BAS Alumni Association.



The Career Exploration Scholarship helps to fund attendance at an approved academic program of the student’s choice that will encourage him/her to explore career fields to pursue upon high school graduation. Noah Stahl is the son of Virginia and Jason Stahl and recently moved to the area from Northern Michigan. His favorite activities include creating music as Noah plays both the saxophone and piano, playing computer games, and coding technology for robotics. He also enjoys hunting in the fall and plans to join jazz band, robotics, and quiz bowl. Noah is said to be exploring several options for the type of career he may want to pursue and is interested in a class using coding or debate for his scholarship opportunity.



The BAS Alumni Association will be offering a SAT Practice Test on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Students in grades 6-8 that early register by February 28th and complete the March 14th SAT Practice Test onsite will be eligible for the random drawing to win a Career Exploration Scholarship to be used during the 2020 academic year or the summer of 2020. Further information is available at www.BrightonMIAlumni/Events, BASAlumniSAT@gmail.com, or 810-227-0656.