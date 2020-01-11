Local Man Charged In Child Porn Case Gets Probation

January 11, 2020

Sentence has been handed down to a Fowlerville man who was charged with possession of child pornography.



Court records show Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty sentenced 47-year-old Daniel Delavergne Thursday to two years of probation. Delavergne in November pleaded guilty as charged to one count each of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, and using a computer to commit that crime, a four-year felony. He had been previously charged with two other offenses, but those were dismissed after additional investigation, according to Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt.



Delavergne was arrested last spring following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was prompted by a tip forwarded to MSP. A search of the residence where Delavergne was living in Fowlerville netted multiple electronic devices and evidence. (DK)