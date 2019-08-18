Local Man Gets Prison For Possession Of Child Pornography

August 18, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down to a Brighton man who was found to be in possession of child pornography, which was discovered during a police raid at a home in Livingston County.



33-year-old Stephen Deshon was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to four to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography and seven to 14 years for using a computer to commit a crime. Court records show the two sentences will run concurrently to one another. Deshon pleaded guilty to both charges last month.



Deshon’s co-defendant, 24-year-old Clifford Fouts of Brighton, was sentenced in June to two to four years, as well as five years and six months to a maximum of 20 years. Fouts previously pleaded guilty to child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of child sexually abusive material.



Fouts and Deshon were charged in March following an investigation by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. State Police say they began an investigation of the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material. (DK)