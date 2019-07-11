Local Man Charged With 22 Felonies Including Possession Of Child Porn

July 11, 2019

Over 20 felony charges have been authorized against an area man who is accused of having child pornography in his possession.



24-year-old Westley Allen Geul of Pinckney is charged with six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of child abusive commercial activity, 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of promoting or distributing child sexually abusive material.



He was recently arraigned on the 22 felony charges in 53rd District Court in Howell. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety. Court records indicate Geul posted bond earlier this week. He returns to court July 23rd for a probable cause conference, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send his case to trial.



If convicted on the current charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison. (DK)