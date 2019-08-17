Local Man Admits To Fleeing Police, Attempting To Escape From Custody

August 17, 2019

A Brighton man who allegedly broke into a home, stole a vehicle and crashed it has entered a plea.



18-year-old Adam Bozich pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of escape from lawful custody in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday. He also pleaded to two added charges, including unlawful driving.



Bozich is expected to receive the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act on all counts, which means his record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.



Police say Bozich on June 19th crashed his own car before he broke into a home on Peppergrove Drive, took the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway and then stole the SUV. He crashed that vehicle not long after and then attempted to break-in to the back door of a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive but was detained. He was said to have hit several mailboxes, garbage cans and signs along the way.



Police said Bozich tried to escape while officers were trying to take his photo for facial recognition since he lied about his name, but he was quickly caught. He is set to be sentenced September 19th. (DK/JM)